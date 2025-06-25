Freitag launches rental service

Swiss bag brand Freitag took a step towards a circular business model with the launch of its rental service, Freitag Rent. The brand announced this in a press release. Freitag joins brands such as Decathlon, Bever, H&M, Urban Outfitters and Nike, which previously launched similar rental services.

Peter Hollenstein, project manager at Freitag Rent, said: “We want to encourage sharing instead of owning, so we are developing products that are used as often and for as long as possible.”

He continued: “With Freitag Rent, we are saving resources and exploring a circular business model that is new territory for us. Together, these elements bring us one step closer to the circular economy.”

The rental service is available from June 25th for the brand’s largest travel rucksack: the F512 Voyager. Freitag expects that people only need a travel bag a few days per year. Therefore, the brand offers consumers the option to rent the bag instead of buying it. The minimum rental fee is 24 euros for four days. This amount covers the costs of making and maintaining the bag, cleaning and replacing the lining, and handling in the shop, according to the press release.

The service also has a social aspect. The inner compartment of the F512 Voyager travel bag contains a small diary. At the beginning of the rental period, the current date is stamped in the diary. Renters may write down their name and destination. They can then use the blank pages to record personal memories of their trip, share tips or document travel routes. This gives the service a personal touch.

Freitag has 460 points of sale and 21 of its own shops. The brand operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Austria and Italy, among other countries.

Freitag Rent Credits: Freitag