French Connection Australia to rebrand as 'Unison'

Fashion brand French Connection Australia is relaunching as Unison to offer a “new evolution in Australian style”.

In a statement, the Brandbank Group, which owns the distribution rights for the British fashion brand in the country, said that the Australian fashion label would “deliver effortless everyday style that captures the essence of Australia’s relaxed modern lifestyle”.

Unison will be “uniquely Australian,” adds the company, and will be designed in Melbourne with a strong commitment to quality. Brandbank adds that the new look will pay homage to its past while stepping forward into the future as it enters into a new era of modern Australian style.

It adds that ‘Unison Essentials’ will serve as the foundation of the brand’s offering for men and women, providing “the perfect effortless wardrobe,” alongside monthly capsule collections, showcasing seasonal updates.

Credits: Brandbank Group by Manolo Campion; French Connection Australia rebrands as Unison

Peter Halkett, chief executive of Brandbank Group, said: “We are thrilled to announce the relaunch of French Connection Australia into Unison, marking an exciting new chapter in our journey. The decision to relaunch as Unison stems from our desire to fully shape our narrative as a unique, vertical, Australian-owned fashion brand. This allows us greater opportunity to grow the brand aligned with our own strategic vision.

“Unison embodies a contemporary and forward-thinking brand approach. We aim to provide customers with an elevated shopping experience, both in-store and online. Our ethos is centred around empowering our customer to express their unique identities.”

Unison will unveil its new identity across its stores and online at unisonlabel.com on August 24.