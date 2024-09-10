French Connection plans store openings amid new Very deal

French Connection is growing its reach both online and in the retail world. The British retailer has secured a new deal with e-commerce platform Very, on which it is set to launch as part of a continued UK expansion.

The company is also preparing to open “four to five” stores by the end of 2024, adding to its current 19-strong retail network in the UK, according to Drapers, which initially reported the news.

Through the Very partnership, French Connection’s autumn/winter 2024 womenswear collection will be introduced to the Very platform, while a wholesale collaboration will further expand into the inclusion of menswear, beginning in the spring/summer 2025 season.

In regards to the news of new store openings, the plan to open more stores was confirmed to Drapers by DTC managing director Simon Donoghue, who told the media platform that these openings exceeded initial plans to add five new locations to its physical retail portfolio this year. The impending openings will include both full-price and outlet stores.