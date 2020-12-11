French Connection US business secures 6.5 million dollars in funding

French Connection has announced that its New York-based US business has secured 6.5 million dollars of additional funding through the Main Street Lending Programme.

The loan is for a period of five years with repayments starting from the end of the third year.

The company said its US business, being predominantly wholesale, requires a “significant amount of working capital at certain times of the year to operate, which this will provide”.

In the same update, French Connection said trading in its home UK market in the early part of H2 is in line with expectations. However, footfall has declined due to the tightening of Covid-19 restrictions in September, further compounded by new lockdowns in November.

But trading has been “encouraging” since the reopening of stores in England and Wales on Wednesday 2 December.

The retailer also said its ecommerce channels have continued to trade positively even though it has adopted a less promotional stance during the period than last year.

Its wholesale operations have also performed well with its major online customers continuing to trade and take deliveries throughout the period and its Spring 21 orders ahead of expectations.