French group SMCP keeps turnover almost the same in third quarter

French fashion group saw its turnover fall by 0.8 percent in the third quarter. After a dip in turnover in the previous quarters of the financial year, turnover in the third quarter remains virtually the same, according to the financial update.

Turnover amounts to 292.6 million euros. The brands Maje and Sandro both show a modest plus in the third quarter, but the other brands (De Fursac and Claudie Pierlot) show a decline. The two brands are grouped together by SMCP in the financial update and a turnover decline of 13 percent is mentioned for the two.

If you look at the various regions in which the French group is active with its brands, they show growth, except for one. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) has finally surpassed home country France when looking at turnover. However, the two are still neck and neck. However, in APAC (Asia Pacific) a decrease of 18 percent is shown. In this region, SMCP has therefore initiated an action plan in which several stores will be closed to optimize the store portfolio.

The entire financial year to date - so the first three quarters added together - still shows a turnover decline of 3 percent. The turnover amounts to 877.9 million euros.

SMCP's financial update only includes turnover figures. Profit figures or other key figures are not mentioned.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL, translated and edited to English.