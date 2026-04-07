French Shoe brand Minelli enters administration again

Shoe brand Minelli has once again been placed into administration, two and a half years after a similar procedure led to the brand's acquisition, according to a court document seen by AFP, confirming a report by L'Informé.

Minelli had been in a safeguarding procedure since September, which was converted into administration in March by a ruling from the Paris commercial court. This decision means the company is now officially insolvent.

A fragile rescue in 2024

Founded in 1973, the leather goods and footwear brand had already been placed into administration in September 2023 by the Marseille commercial court.

It was then saved by a consortium of three buyers—investors associated with the clothing brand “Mes Demoiselles Paris”—who integrated it into a new entity, “Maison Minelli”. This structure is now facing difficulties after a six-month observation period during the safeguarding phase.

Persistent losses and an unprofitable network

The brand has so far failed to turn things around. It reported a loss of 3.7 million euros (4.27 million dollars) in its last published financial year (2024-2025).

According to the previous safeguarding ruling seen by AFP, “around ten of the stores taken over” by the new owners “are proving to be unprofitable”. The 2024 rescue also came at the cost of significant social restructuring, with the workforce reduced from 600 to fewer than 200 employees.

A sector in the midst of a domino effect

Minelli joins the growing list of fashion brands that have entered administration in France over the past two years, such as Claire’s, Jennyfer, Okaïdi and IKKS.

The sector is particularly suffering from the erosion of purchasing power and aggressive competition from low-cost Asian platforms, such as Shein or Temu, which are saturating the clothing and accessories market.