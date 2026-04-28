From Givenchy to Tokyo: Uniqlo’s creative director Waight Keller on her move from the luxury to the mass market

In a keynote session at the World Retail Congress in Berlin, Clare Waight Keller, creative director of Uniqlo, outlined how the Japanese retail giant is balancing rapid global expansion with a rigorous, technology-driven approach to product development. Waight Keller, who previously held creative leadership roles at Givenchy, Chloé, and Pringle of Scotland, emphasised that her move to the mass-market sector was driven by an admiration for the ‘elegant, simple, precise and focused’ philosophy of Japanese design.

The appointment of Waight Keller as the first-ever officially announced creative director for Uniqlo marks a significant shift for the founder-led organisation. She noted that while luxury design often focuses on an ideology of a single body type through sample-size fitting, Uniqlo has adopted a democratic approach. This includes a ‘global fitting’ process where collections are refined across every size from double extra small to triple extra large to ensure the product maintains its integrity in the real world.

Scientific rigour in fabric innovation

A core pillar of Uniqlo’s roadmap to 2030 is its focus on technical superiority. Waight Keller revealed that the company works on a two-year lead time for fabric development, collaborating with scientists at specialised Japanese mills. This long-term horizon allows the retailer to move beyond standard silks and cashmeres into high-performance textiles that define its ‘LifeWear’ category.

"I’m working really with technologists," Waight Keller stated, highlighting the shift from purely aesthetic design to a multidisciplinary approach that merges science with style. This focus on innovation is a primary driver behind the company’s strong financial performance; recent data indicates half-year revenue growth of nearly 15 percent, with net profit increasing by 20 percent. The company is currently on track to become a 25 billion dollar entity under the singular vision of its founder, Tadashi Yanai.

Balancing heritage with evolving consumer motivations

Addressing the theme of ‘Winning Customers Today’, Waight Keller discussed the importance of the disciplined capsule collection model. By maintaining a highly edited assortment—often limited to approximately 30 to 38 key pieces—the brand remains focused on current consumer relevance. This strategy prevents the ‘frantic’ pace often associated with high-fashion runways, prioritising precision and commercial viability over trend-chasing.

Waight Keller also noted that the methodology behind Uniqlo C and its menswear expansions relies on a process of constant refinement. By understanding the nuances of everyday life—derived from her time living in Paris and London—she translates high-end design sensibilities into the Uniqlo framework. This ensures that the products are not only aesthetically pleasing but also functional for a global customer base.

European impact and sustainability

As European retail faces stricter sustainability legislation, including the upcoming implementation of Digital Product Passports, Uniqlo’s focus on longevity and fabric quality aligns with the shift toward circularity. The retailer’s ability to scale high-quality manufacturing through industrial efficiency provides a blueprint for how global brands can meet European expectations for transparency and durability.

Waight Keller’s background in European luxury houses provides her with a unique lens to navigate these expectations, ensuring that Uniqlo’s precision-led model meets the sophisticated demands of the Berlin and broader German markets. The conversation concluded with an emphasis on the ‘North Star’ of Japanese aesthetic—simplicity and focus—as the ultimate tool for securing a retailer's future in a volatile global market.

This article was written using artificial intelligence.