From Scandinavia to the world: NN.07 scales with precision and purpose

2024 was a big year for NN.07. The Danish brand celebrated record financial results, expansion in global markets and increased demand elsewhere. Now, half way into 2025, its team is continuing to grow with intention, taking a thought-out approach as to where they will take their next step.

“The primary thing is that we stay true to our long-term strategy; focus on product, select market expansion and strong partnerships,” Anders Rahr, NN.07’s chief executive officer, told FashionUnited in an interview. “We haven’t tried to be everywhere at once. We spent years building this foundation, and in many ways, 2024 was a breakout year. It was a signal of how far we’ve come.”

Since its founding in 2007, NN.07 has prioritised what it calls a “focused execution of an international strategy”. As such, the majority of its revenue, which welcomed high double-digit growth last year, now comes from markets outside of its home region of Scandinavia. Rahr noted strong growth is being seen among the UK, DACH and Benelux regions, however, it is the US that has emerged as the brand’s largest market.

NN.07 CEO, Anders Rahr. Credits: NN.07.

“We’ve shifted from a Nordic mindset to a global mindset, and I think that has actually been key from what products we offer to how we speak as a brand,” Rahr stated. “That has certainly been a key milestone, as has been strengthening our partnerships with top tier retailers, like Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom, Mr. Porter, Harrods and Amsterdam’s De Bijenkorf.”

‘We’ve shifted from a Nordic mindset to a global mindset…’

Such efforts fell alongside the opening of stores in New York and London in 2024, which were described by Rahr as “turning points that gave us visibility and credibility”. “Retail is such a powerful amplifier when it’s being done right,” he noted. “We’ve learned that e-commerce and retail are now completely connected in the consumer’s mind. They see one brand, no matter the channel they go through.”

NN.07 Gammel Mønt Store. Credits: NN.07 / Armin Tehrani.

This further underscores the importance of omnichannel experiences, connecting the brand’s digital existence to its physical presence, something NN.07 is continuing to implement into its stores. For Rahr, this recent development reaffirms that retail is not “old-fashioned” and instead an opportunity to create new connections to the brand, which can be hard to get from just a click.

In the US, this has been particularly important. Customers in the region look for a very high level of proactive communication, with a clientele-focus becoming increasingly important, Rahr noted. Despite being an operationally different market, however, NN.07 has remained consistent in showing up akin to its approach in other markets. This can be seen in the maintaining of control over key elements of design, like fabric, fit and finishes through a centralised development process and trusted network of suppliers, Rahr stated.

This has become more and more important in a business environment tainted by concerns over tariffs, which has rocked the fashion industry since the appointment of President Donald Trump earlier this year. When asked if he sees this impacting NN.07, Rahr reaffirmed the brand’s stable outlook: “When working with commerce or ongoing trade wars, you always have to stay vigilant. I believe that with our business model, we will find solutions long-term, no matter the outcome. We’re on a mission to build a global brand, so trading across borders is part of what we do.”

NN.07 London store. Credits: NN.07.

Expansion to cultural capitals on the horizon

Rahr noted that NN.07’s business model is scalable, yet retains the ability to ensure a “sustainable” and measured growth. Looking ahead, with new stores and new markets on the horizon, the company is expecting continued growth in both its top and bottom line in 2025, while remaining aware of evolving tariff disputes. Expansion, however, focuses largely on cities deemed to be “cultural hotspots”, instead of countries as a whole, as building relevance locally is considered by Rahr an imperative part of moving into new markets.

“Our go-to-market strategy is focused on cities instead of countries,” Rahr stated. “We enter one city at a time, and then we have the right local strategy in regards to connections with retailers, partners and store formats. The regions that we’re already in hold plenty of future potential — mainly Europe and the US. Then, of course, further down the line, Asia becomes a natural component for a global brand.”

NN.07 can therefore be anticipated in more “cultural capitals” in the near future, though which cities currently remain under wraps. “We’re not just chasing growth for its own sake, we’re building a brand with meaning. We have momentum, but we’re using that momentum to go deeper, not just wider,” Rahr concluded.