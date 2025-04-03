From track to runway: Why running now drives fashion

For a long time, jogging was just a sporting hobby, but today it has become much more than that. "Running" is a lifestyle statement that's crossed the finish line into the fashion world. From luxury running shoes to athleisure-ready running jackets, the lines between function and trend are increasingly blurred.

At a run in Amsterdam's Nelson Mandela Park, the latest trends are on display: A casual t-shirt with a large back print layered over a long-sleeved top, paired with tight running shorts – a play on proportions. The outfit is completely black and is completed with sporty Oakley sunglasses, worn casually in the hair. This isn't a guerilla fashion show by a local design collective, but the style of a runner participating in the weekly 'Crewlove Run' organised by Dutch streetwear mainstay Patta.

Mirror, mirror on the wall: Who has the best running fit of them all?

The right running outfit is becoming increasingly important for recreational athletes. They're showcasing a streamlined yet casual look that allows them to stop at a coffee shop after their park run without standing out as a fashion faux pas among the other patrons.

"The fashionable appearance of running has changed significantly in recent years," explains Matthew Glynn, head of strategy & GTM, sports at Zalando. "Runners used to just grab a pair of shoes, throw on an old t-shirt, and combine it with shorts they also used for other athletic activities. Today, checking your outfit before leaving the house is almost mandatory."

Today's runners wear specially designed shorts with integrated pockets, a lightweight technical t-shirt, combined with an ultra-trail running vest, a hat-sunglasses combo, and a neck gaiter, according to Glynn's description. Of course, they also wear highly developed and stylish running shoes that vary depending on speed and distance. Therefore, many recreational athletes – like sneakerheads – have multiple models in their shoe closets.

At the Berlin-based online retailer, the "Clifton" model from the American sporting goods manufacturer Hoka was the best-selling running shoe last year. It even overtook the "Nike Pegasus," which "was long considered the undisputed bestseller." Zalando is also seeing strong growing demand outside the footwear segment, with a particular focus on accessories like Oakley sunglasses and Salomon hydration vests, underscoring the trend.

Sprinting to the style Olympus

However, it only becomes truly trendy when a specialist and a leading fashion brand join forces, bringing together sportswear expertise and style. Such a collaboration can arise naturally, as with Patta and Nike, who, after years of sneaker collaborations, have also released a comprehensive running collection including footwear.

Nike offers the necessary experience in running. The company took its first steps on the track, trying to surpass existing running shoe providers like Adidas and the Asics predecessor Onitsuka Tiger with new ideas around 60 years ago. In its early days, the sports company made jogging socially acceptable in its home market with the Cortez – a model that is currently making a comeback as a lifestyle sneaker. Patta provides the streetwear credibility, ensuring the collection looks good off the track as well.

The US corporation seems to be on the right track with its running segment and collaborations. Revenues for women's running apparel increased in the low to mid-single digits in the second quarter of 2025, while the men's segment remained flat, according to Nike CFO Matthew Friend in the earnings call. Running remains one of the focus sports, added Nike CEO Elliott Hill to analysts.

Running becomes luxury

Spanish runner Mario García Romo in 'On x Loewe' collection Credits: On Running

The more surprising collaboration was arguably the first joint shoe from Zurich-based running specialist On Running and Loewe. Jonathan Anderson, the – now former – creative director of the fashion house, which belongs to the French luxury goods group LVMH, is currently one of the most influential designers.

The continuous release of new "On X Loewe" running shoe models and the expansion of the range to include a running apparel capsule speak to the success of the collaboration and the growing interest of luxury customers in stylish sportswear. While Loewe followers go running, Celine fans are opting for Pilates.

Running shoes and sportswear between streetwear and sneakers at KaDeWe Credits: Martin Dzuiba für The KaDeWe Group

Simone Heift from luxury department store operator KaDeWe GmbH has also noticed this development. "Our customers are increasingly looking for sportswear that is both functional and stylish," says the chief merchandising officer of KaDeWe GmbH. "The athleisure trend, where the lines between sportswear and everyday fashion are blurring, has gained significance not only in the specialized running brands but also in established lifestyle brands like Sporty & Rich, Adanola, Alo Yoga, and Varley."

The market has become so large that even Pitti Uomo is paving the way for runners. For the first time, the segment had its own dedicated space within the outdoor area 'I Go Out' at the January edition of the Florentine menswear trade show.

Sports giants and new brands

Many of the participating brands at Pitti Uomo – including Soar Running from London, Kuta Distance L.AB, and Unna from Sweden – reflect the current developments in the running sector. They are entering the market with fashionable running apparel instead of taking their first steps with running shoes, as was the case with major sporting goods manufacturers like the Japanese Asics corporation or the publicly listed Zurich brand On Running.

Running event and booths of the 'KneesUp' running segment at Pitti Uomo Credits: Oliver Hooson (left) and AKAstudio-collective (right) for Pitti Immagine

The current business figures speak for the path of both companies. The reported net profit of On Holding AG was CHF 242.3 million in fiscal year 2024, more than three times higher than the previous year. The company expects further strong growth this year. Asics also recorded a 14.3 percent increase in its strongest category, "Performance Running," to JPY 326.9 billion last year, according to its annual report published in mid-February. Profit in this segment increased by 41.4 percent to JPY 70.7 billion.

Nevertheless, many young brands are forging their own path, focusing clearly on apparel for their niche. There are providers like Alex Zona, who work exclusively with limited releases via their website, a sales method particularly familiar from the streetwear scene. However, with the focus on stylish running apparel, these brands are also paying more attention to the materials they use, thus advancing apparel technology beyond the realm of sport.

"The lines between sport and fashion, performance and lifestyle have blurred," said Daniel Groh, chief brand officer at Satisfy. "Running isn’t just influencing fashion, it’s reshaping it, as people move toward gear that reflects freedom, movement, and identity."

The French brand, which just raised 11.3 million euros in a financing round, is known for its "Moth Tech" aesthetic, where body-mapped holes in the t-shirt are designed to provide better ventilation. Satisfy also offers lightweight materials like "GhostFleece" and the Japanese-made 'CloudMerino' wool.

Satisfy Credits: Pierre David für Satisfy

Meanwhile, Kuta Distance L.AB's running apparel relies on a made-to-order approach, with the Swedish brand's products being locally manufactured with "meticulous craftsmanship," according to the brand's website. A pair of shorts from the brand costs SEK 1,500 and a jacket SEK 3,300.

"Consumers today expect a combination of functionality and aesthetics – a trend that continues to drive the athleisure boom," said Glynn. "The minimalist, technical look of running apparel – with seamless construction, lightweight layers, and ergonomic fits – has inspired luxury and streetwear designers. They are increasingly integrating these elements into their collections, establishing performance wear as a style-defining fashion statement. Through sustainable innovations from running brands, technology, functionality, and modern aesthetics are merging more and more."

The fast-fashion sector is particularly known for absorbing the latest trends, so it's no surprise that providers like H&M and Zara have also entered the running arena. The Swedish fashion retailer H&M offers a comprehensive collection ranging from simple tops and pants to accessories like running belts and gloves, all the way to running jackets. The Spanish competitor Zara, as part of its fitness line 'Athleticz' launched in 2021, offers not only the appropriate running look but also a range of running shoes suitable for different distances.

Impressions from Zara's running event in Madrid Credits: Alicia Reyes Sarmiento // FashionUnited.

However, large fast-fashion companies are repeatedly criticised for appropriating designs from young brands. Tim Soar, for example, accused Zara of such practices on LinkedIn a month ago. The founder of the London-based running brand Soar compared his own designs with those of the retailer, which belongs to the Spanish clothing group Inditex, in the career networking post.

Brands focus on the running community

Regardless of the extent to which the designs of smaller brands are "copied," these brands thrive primarily on a strong community that supports them even in such situations. In addition to numerous community events centered around running, the sport itself is, of course, particularly important for these brands.

The Amsterdam-based brand Patta, which is expanding into running with Nike, is getting its long-standing streetwear community running. Co-founder Edson Sabajo started the Patta Running Team around 15 years ago. In addition to the established team, further ideas have emerged in recent years, such as the "Youngster Project," which aims to motivate young people in particular to take up running.

Since last April, there have also been Patta's "Crewlove Runs," which take place weekly at various locations in Amsterdam and also regularly in other cities like London and Berlin.

Patta Crewlove Runs Credits: Patta Running

"Crewlove Run is open to everyone who wants to get into running. It’s about the people, and love as a community," explains Guillain Irankunda at the meeting point, a hip-hop dance studio in Amsterdam's Bijlmermeer district.

The initiator himself has been part of the Patta Running Team for around seven years and is always happy when employees from the company show interest in the project, join the runs, and explore the different parts of the city with him. The current run – led by a participant from the area – covered seven kilometers at a relaxed pace, passing apartment blocks and through several idyllic green spaces.

Whether in the city, in the countryside, or even in the mountains – running is possible almost anywhere, all you need is the right outfit.