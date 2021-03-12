Frugi Group reports 51 percent sales increase, repays furlough funds

British ethical and sustainable-focused childrenswear company Frugi Group has reported a 51 percent increase in sales for the seven months to December 2020.

The group said growth was driven by continued momentum in shoppers buying from D2C businesses throughout the pandemic, along with the shift in consumer spending towards sustainable, ethical products.

The company, which comprises organic cotton childrenswear label Frugi and reusable product brands TotsBots and Bloom & Nora, said it has decided to repay all furlough funds to HMRC.

Frugi CEO Sarah Clark said in a statement: “Although the economic situation has been and will remain a challenge, the strength of the Frugi community and continued interest in our core value, of putting people and planet first, has helped support the growth of our business these past 12 months.

“We have some exciting plans in our pipeline this year that I anticipate will support momentum in the domestic and international growth of our brands.”

The company said it remains on track to exceed expectations for the FY21 financial year.