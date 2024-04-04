FullBeauty Brands acquires Dia & Co.

Inclusive fashion brand FullBeauty Brands is expanding its portfolio with the acquisition of Dia & Co., an online inclusive fashion marketplace that sells a range of size-inclusive brands and has a personal styling experience.

The acquisition marks FullBeauty’s third in less than a year, following its recent purchase of Cuup, a digitally native and category-disruptive size-inclusive intimates brand, and Eloquii, a digitally native vertical brand that offers size-inclusive fashion and on-trend apparel.

Dia’s online marketplace will be integrated into FullBeauty’s new digital mall, adding hundreds of size-inclusive brands and thousands of new styles to its offering. Its personal styling experience will remain available to existing Dia customers and FullBeauty customers across all of its brands.

Jim Fogarty, chief executive at FullBeauty Brands, said in a statement: “We are excited to welcome Dia to the FullBeauty Brands family, which we believe will further our leading position in size-inclusive fashion and as the one-stop destination for great fitting, quality, on-trend, size-inclusive apparel.

“As we look to grow and scale, Dia will vastly increase brand offerings in our digital mall, and we are excited to bring the unique personal styling experience to all of our customers.”

Lydia Gilbert, co-founder of Dia & Co., will join FullBeauty and oversee the Dia styling business within the FullBeauty portfolio, and other key members of the Dia marketplace team will also join FullBeauty.

Commenting on the news, Gilbert added: “We’re not just a styling service anymore. Our new and improved site is now home to thousands of brands and must-have styles. Whether you shop on your own or with a stylist, we promise to bring customers real choices, with no compromises, and all the best styles in your size every single time.”

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.