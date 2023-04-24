FullBeauty to acquire plus size fashion brand Eloquii from Walmart

FullBeauty has agreed to acquire plus size fashion label Eloquii Inc. from Walmart.

FullBeauty Brands offers a wide breadth of sizing with apparel from 12W to 44W, bras in bands from 30 to 58 and cups from A to O, footwear in medium, wide and wide-wide, and more. The company said in a statement that this acquisition will allow FullBeauty Brands to further expand its presence in the 81 billion dollars women's plus-sized sector in the United States, which is growing three times faster than the broader women’s apparel market.

"Eloquii is a great success story with very loyal customers that will now become part of the FullBeauty family of brands. This strategic acquisition complements our brands perfectly and allows us to leverage our scale and platform to support Eloquii and our shared mission, and thereby accelerate our growth with this important demographic," said Jim Fogarty, FullBeauty’s CEO.

The company added that more than half of women ages 18-65 in the U.S. wear size 14 or higher, and these customers have been historically underserved, with clothing limited by its lack of fashion, lack of fit, or both. Eloquii caters to this customer with expertise in both fashion and technical design.

Founded 12 years ago, Eloquii is a digitally native vertical brand that offers fashion and apparel starting at size 14 exclusively through its website and select wholesale accounts. Following the acquisition, Eloquii will become the anchor tenant in a new FullBeauty digital mall, joined initially by SwimSuitsForAll and June+Vie. FullBeauty’s current digital mall will continue to house the brand websites of WomanWithin, Roaman’s, Catherines, Jessica London, Ellos, KingSize, Brylane Home, and OneStopPlus.

"We're thrilled to become part of this great company and to have found a partner that supports our vision for Eloquii. With FullBeauty's scale and platform, more customers will learn about Eloquii as we continue to provide our existing customers with the great products and exceptional service they've come to expect from us," added Julie Carnevale, Eloquii’s co-founder and brand leader.