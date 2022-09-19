Furla names Giorgio Presca as new CEO

Italian luxury brand Furla has announced the appointment of Giorgio Presca as the group’s new chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Presca will succeed COO Devis Bassetto, who temporarily held the position of CEO since April, following the exit of Mauro Sabatini.

Presca joins the Bologna-based company with 30 years of fashion industry experience.

He most recently served as CEO of Clarks, prior to which he held the same position at Golden Goose, Geox and Citizens of Humanity.

Additionally, he has also worked in executive positions for a number of fashion brands such as Diesel and Levis.

“I am delighted that Giorgio Presca joins Furla as CEO, he is a skilled leader with a strong ability in reinforcing global fashion brands and driving profitable and safe growth,” said Giovanna Furlanetto, president of Fondazione Furla, in a release.

Furlanetto continued: “Mr Presca shares our values and our determination to establish Furla as a real democratic brand, the only Italian brand in its category. This appointment also stands to highlight my whole family's willingness to continue with the full control of our business and lead it into the future.”