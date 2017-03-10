Furla says FY16 revenues increased 24.5 percent

Furla Group expects 2016 turnover at 422 million euros (447 million dollars), a year-on-year increase of 24.5 percent at current exchange rates and 22 percent at constant exchange rates. EBITDA increased 48 percent compared to 2015 and the company said, it was nearly double the turnover increase. Worldwide, like-for-like sales were up 9 percent in 2016.

“We are particularly proud of the 2016 results. The investments of the shareholders, our constant efforts in research and product innovation, all the way to distribution, have allowed us to be a leader in the top international markets,” said Alberto Camerlengo, General Manager of the Furla Group in a media release.

Furla expands global presence with new stores

The company, having presence in 100 countries; now opeartes 444 mono-brand stores, compared to 415 in 2015, and these are split evenly between directly-owned boutiques and franchises. The company’s products are also distributed in multi-brand and department stores in 1,200 international locations.

In 2016, Furla opened new doors at rue Saint-Honoré in Paris; GUM and Europeisky in Moscow; Brompton Road in London, Nathan Road in Hong Kong, Nanjing Road in Shanghai and other upscale addresses in the APAC region, particularly in Greater China, South Korea and Australia.

The company said, its expanded distribution strategy is set to continue throughout 2017 with a store opening in Amsterdam in the first half of the year, while in the second half Furla intends to strengthen its presence in China, Australia, Germany and the UK.

Furla reports growth across all markets

Furla’s turnover in Italy which now accounts for 20 percent of total turnover, increased 18 percent over 2015. Excluding Italy, the EMEA region sales jumped 23.5 percent, reaching 29 percent of total turnover. Japan, which saw an increase of 31.7 percent, remains the company’s top market, accounting for 24 percent of sales. The United States accounted for 8 percent of total sales, with a 16.3 percent year-on-year increase, while the APAC area grew 28.3 percent, accounting for 19 percent of the Group’s turnover.

The company’s travel retail sector also grew significantly in 2016, to a total of 262 doors in 63 countries, with a 40 percent increase in turnover. Furla expects further growth in its global travel retail, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Picture:Furla Website