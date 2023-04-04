Furla to launch home collection with Magnificat

Italian luxury brand Furla and Magnificat, developer of home and lifestyle products, announced the launch of the Furla home line for Milan Design Week 2023.

With this collection, the brand intends to blend together craftsmanship and technological innovation, as well as fashion and design. Elegance and distinctive conception will go hand in hand with functionality, as described in the official release.

Furla Group and Magnificat have entered into a licensing arrangement for the creation, manufacture, and international distribution of the home items, which is in line with the brand's expansion objectives.

Alongside this group category, Furla also sells eyewear, watches, jewellery, perfumes, accessories and textiles.

Alessio Sghinolfi, CEO of Magnificat, said: “Our mission with Furla Home is to represent the most refined qualities of Italian lifestyle in the world. Every single creation is as synonymous with elegance and creativity as the brand it represents. The cultural values that inspire us are the natural extension of Furla’s DNA to dress homes.”

Magnificat is currently mainly represented in Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong, with the aim to expand to Italy in the near future.