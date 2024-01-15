Fursac MD departs, SMCP CEO appointed to helm

It has been confirmed that Fursac’s former managing director, Jérémie Le Febvre, has stepped down from the helm position almost one year on from his initial appointment.

As such, the chief executive officer of the Italian brand’s parent company SMCP, Isabelle Guichot, is to take on the management on an interim basis, with assistance of Ilan Chetrite, founder of Sandro Homme.

The shift was outlined in a statement to FashionNetwork, for which the luxury conglomerate noted: "The Fursac teams, together with its creative director, Gauthier Borsarello, are fully mobilised to ensure the brand's next important milestones run smoothly, including the presentation at Fashion Week on January 18 and the brand's continued international expansion in Korea."

Le Febvre had first joined Fursac, and SMCP’s executive committee, back in May 2023, after serving as CEO for British designer label A-Cold-Wall since November 2022.

At the time, Fursac had been enjoying a strong financial streak, with its net profits more than doubling to 51 million euros, as reported in March.

More recently, however, the SMCP’s overall group sales have been slipping. In October 2023, the company reported a 4.4 percent drop in sales for the third quarter as it continued to face a challenging trading backdrop.