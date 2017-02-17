Future Group aims to push up revenues by 2021

Future Group hopes to treble its revenues by 2021. It plans to hire several data analytics experts and is generating tons of data from its loyalty programs that will help it get important customer insights. The strategy is to earn Rs one lakh from one crore customers by 2021. The company has also partnered with an analytics firm to aid growth through an analytics-driven consumer-centric approach.

Consumer businesses have over the years understood the significance of data analytics and the insights that it provides into consumer behavior and preferences. Companies in the FMCG and retail space are getting interested in analytics and are keen on understanding their customers directly now. There has been a surge in hiring demand among third party analytics.

Future Group is India’s largest retailer. The aim is to push critical businesses especially consumer and supply chain as part of a wider strategy to more than treble revenues by 2021. Future Retail has a pan-India presence in 238 cities and towns with a footfall of 295 million customers.