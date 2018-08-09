Future Lifestyle Fashion Q1 net profit up 20 per cent

Future Lifestyle Fashion (FLF) has seen a 20.3 per cent increase in its standalone net profit for Q1. Total income was up 23.02 per cent during the quarter. Kishore Biyani-led Future Lifestyle Fashion set the trends in Indian lifestyle fashion business by integrating some of India's most popular lifestyle retail destinations like Central, Brand Factory and Planet Sports and over 20 domestic and global fashion brands. With a team of talented business professionals, fashion designers and entrepreneurs the company aims to provide a perfect blend of modern and traditional fashion to the Indian customer.

FLF owns many brands and also has exclusive manufacturing and marketing licenses for India for certain global brands. It has also invested in fast growing fashion brands such as Cover Story, Clarks, Turtle, Mineral, Spunk and Giovani, among others, owned by various investee companies. FLF operates over 400 multi-brand stores. Its in-house brands contribute about 40 per cent revenue. In addition to this, the retailer also operates the country’s largest multi-brand discount outlet channel Brand Factory that caters to value-seeking aspirational Indian customers and has no direct competition in the market.