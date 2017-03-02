Future Lifestyle Fashion raises funds

Future Lifestyle Fashions (FLF) will raise money by selling its investments in fashion brands. The funds will be used for deleveraging its balance sheet. A wholly owned special purpose vehicle will be formed for transfer of identified investments held by the company. FLF owns many brands and also has exclusive manufacturing and marketing licenses for India for certain global brands. It has also invested in fast growing fashion brands such as Cover Story, Clarks, Turtle, Mineral, Spunk and Giovani, among others, which are owned by various investee companies.

Currently, Future Lifestyle holds investments in firms including: Future Style Lab, Rachika Trading, Mineral Fashions, Turtle, Clarks Future Footwear, Elisir Lifestyle, Eclat Lifestyle, KFC Shoemaker, Resource World Exim, Celio Future Fashion, Holii Accessories, SSIPL Retail, Unico Retail, Indus-League Clothing and Indus Tree Crafts.

It is proposed to identify specific investments held by the company based on certain parameters, such as minimum holding, ability to monetise such investments, growth potential etc from the investee companies. Future Lifestyle Fashions sets the trend for Indian lifestyle fashion business through integrating some of India's most popular lifestyle retail destinations like Central, Brand Factory and Planet Sports and over 20 domestic and global fashion brands. With a team of talented business professionals, fashion designers and entrepreneurs the company aims to provide a perfect blend of modern and traditional fashion to the Indian customer.