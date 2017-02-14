Future Lifestyle Q3 net profit down 18 per cent

Future Lifestyle Fashion is part of the Kishore Biyani-led Future Group has reported a 18.94 per cent fall in net profit for Q3. One reason is higher expenses. Total income from operations during the October-December period was up 21.24 per cent as against the corresponding period of the last fiscal. Overall expenses increased by 23.92 per cent as compared to the same quarter of last fiscal.

Future Lifestyle Fashion owns and markets over two dozen fashion brands through exclusive brand outlets, department stores and multi brand outlets, as well as company operated chains such as Central, Brand Factory and Planet Sports. It collectively operates around 400 stores spread over five million square feet of retail space.

FLF is a unique player in the fashion industry that is primed to gain leadership in building both fashion brands and fashion retailing in India. As an integrated fashion company with a presence across all key segments within the fashion industry, FLF benefits from operating mature businesses that have built their presence and strengths for over a decade.

With a team of talented business professionals, fashion designers and entrepreneurs the company aims to provide a perfect blend of modern and traditional fashion to the Indian customer.