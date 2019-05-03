Future Lifestyle’s net profit increases 40 per cent in Q4

Future Lifestyle Fashion has recorded a net profit rise of 40.4 per cent for the fourth quarter. Overall sales volume rose 20 per cent. Net sales grew 30 per cent helped by power brands and new Brand Factory stores. Same store sales growth grew nine per cent while the ebidta margin dropped 80 basis points at 9.2 per cent during the fourth quarter. The revenue share of discount chain Brand Factory rose from 27 per cent to 35 per cent that impacted absolute ebidta margins. Brand Factory is the country’s largest multi-brand discount outlet channel.

Future Lifestyle Fashion, part of the Future Group, sets the trend for Indian lifestyle fashion business through integrating some of India's most popular lifestyle retail destinations like Central, Brand Factory and Planet Sports and over 20 domestic and global fashion brands. With a team of talented business professionals, fashion designers and entrepreneurs the company aims to provide a perfect blend of modern and traditional fashion to the Indian customer. Future Lifestyle Fashion owns many brands and also has exclusive manufacturing and marketing licenses for India for certain global brands. It has also invested in fast growing fashion brands and operates over multi-brand 400 stores. Its in-house brands contribute about 40 per cent of revenue.