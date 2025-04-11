G-III and Aldo strike up licensing deal for G.H.Bass

G-III Apparel Group has secured a new strategic licensing agreement with Aldo Product Services (APS), a subsidiary of the Aldo Group, for the accessory line of the brand G.H.Bass.

Through the seven-year exclusive deal, APS will be responsible for the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of G.H.Bass footwear, bags, and small leather goods.

This particularly pertains to the North American market, where Aldo now has the right to distribute G.H.Bass products through authorised retail channels. The group will also oversee the management of the brand’s e-commerce platform, debuting from spring/summer 2026.

G-III’s mission is to extend the reach of G.H.Bass to a broader consumer base, the group’s EVP, Jeffrey Goldfarb, said in a statement. Goldfarb added: “Aldo’s expertise in footwear, along with their extensive supplier network and proven omnichannel capabilities, will strengthen the presence of G.H.Bass by offering an expanded range of products both online and in-store.”

In his own statement, president of APS, Jonathan Frankel, said the partnership was “about more than strategy – it’s about vision”. “In the face of evolving market conditions, this is not the time to slow down,” Frankel added, before noting that APS’ global sourcing network and manufacturing agility was “more critical now than ever”.