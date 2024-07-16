G-III and JS to develop BCBG family of brands

Marquee Brands, the parent company of global fashion house, BCBG, has announced new strategic partnerships with G-III Apparel Group to propel growth at its iconic brands – BCBG and BCBG Generation and JS International (JS) to reinvigorate BCBGMaxazria.

The company said in a release that these partnerships will commence with each brand’s 2025 collections, fueling the expansion of the BCBG family of brands and further elevating the fashion house.

“We are delighted to partner with G-III Apparel Group and Group JS International. These partnerships will elevate our collections with unparalleled creativity and sophistication, aligning with our overall vision of celebrating the dynamic woman,” said Rachel Terrace, chief brand officer of Marquee Brands.

G-III Apparel Group as the core partner for BCBG and BCBG Generations in the United States and Canada, will encompass women’s apparel and swimwear products, focusing on dresses, ready-to-wear separates and comprehensive sportswear collections.

Group JS International will further elevate BCBGMaxazria’s collections with luxury designs at contemporary prices. The focus will be on ready-to-wear and occasion wear.

The company added that the next phase is poised to significantly broaden the reach and accessibility of BCBG’s fashion lines, unleashing innovative and contemporary designs, solidifying BCBG’s leadership as the ultimate destination for occasion, career, and day-to-night dressing.