G-Star announces ‘strategic restructuring’, 75 jobs to be cut

Dutch fashion brand G-Star is restructuring. With this move, the company aims to anticipate changing market dynamics, according to a press release. This is intended to create a stronger foundation for long-term growth and lasting brand relevance.

The brand reports that its business operations will be simplified and that it aims to move faster towards a more consumer-driven business model. This also means that lead times will be shortened and the brand's product range will be reviewed.

“G-Star has a strong brand identity and a clear vision for the future. By simplifying our organisation and strengthening our focus, we are building a more agile company that can better serve our customers and achieve sustainable growth,” said Rob Schilder, CEO of G-Star.

The changes within the company are designed to reduce complexity and enhance collaboration and efficiency. These adjustments will result in the elimination of 75 positions at G-Star. “We are aware of the significant impact on the colleagues involved and have carefully developed a comprehensive social plan to support employees during this transition,” said CEO Rob Schilder in the statement.

Restructuring at G-Star

G-Star recently showcased the first collection from new creative directors Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh. This took place at the head office in Amsterdam. A new store concept was also introduced shortly before that. Today's press release states that G-Star's DNA remains unchanged: denim innovation, craftsmanship and sustainability.

In 2023, G-Star sold a majority stake to the US company WHP Global. The Dutch denim brand is currently still part of the US group's portfolio.