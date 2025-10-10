G-Star rolls out secondhand programme Rewear to Belgium, Germany and France
Denim label G-Star is expanding its online secondhand platform, Rewear, to Belgium, Germany and France. Through the platform, customers can buy and sell secondhand G-Star clothing.
The service is part of the brand's Repair–Rewear–Recycle strategy, which aims to make clothing last longer or give it a second life. “Our designs are made to last, so we want to make it as easy as possible to extend their lifespan. This expansion marks the next step in our journey towards greater circularity,” the denim brand stated in a press release.
Customers can purchase or sell garments. When they trade in items, they receive a voucher that can be spent on both new collections and secondhand pieces. The Rewear platform was launched in the Netherlands in 2023.
In addition to Rewear, G-Star has launched several initiatives in recent years to extend the lifespan of its clothing. For instance, the brand offers free repairs through its Certified Tailors programme in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and South Africa.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
