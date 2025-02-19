Galaxy Universal and Batra Group to lead Reebok operations

Authentic Brands Group, the global brand development and licensing platform, has announced new partnerships for Reebok’s operations in the US, Europe and the UK as the sportswear brand transitions its operations to Galaxy Universal’s portfolio.

In the US, Galaxy Universal (Galaxy), the vertically integrated, global footwear organisation and brand management platform, takes over Reebok’s footwear operation, retail stores, and e-commerce, as well as leading Reebok’s global product creation, design, and sourcing.

The move will see Reebok’s US licence transition from Sparc Group. Authentic states that Reebok will continue to be headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

While in the UK and Europe, a new joint venture between Galaxy and Batra Group (Batra), GB Brands Europe Limited, a global organisation specialising in brand licensing, design, sourcing, and distribution, has been formed to oversee Reebok’s operations across Europe and the UK. This new venture takes over for New Guards Group (NGG), a division of Farfetch, which previously distributed Reebok footwear and apparel in Europe.

In a statement, Authentic said the move was to allow the brand’s continued momentum “to build” and accelerate Reebok’s growth trajectory in 2025 “following the brand’s impressive performance over the past three years”.

Reebok SS25 Campaign Credits: Reebok

Galaxy Universal takes over Reebok’s global product creation, sourcing, and US footwear license

Jarrod Weber, global president of sports and lifestyle at Authentic Brands Group, said: “We’re pleased to partner with Galaxy Universal and Batra Group for Reebok. The decision to partner with Galaxy was a no-brainer as they bring over 40 years of experience and an unparalleled entrepreneurial spirit, making them an ideal partner for Reebok. Their expertise in athletic footwear and innovation, combined with Batra’s excellence in apparel ingenuity and relationship building, positions Reebok for incredible success across Europe and the UK.

“Together, we are creating a future where Reebok will continue to lead in performance, style, and innovation, connecting with consumers in ways that resonate globally. As we transition from Sparc Group, which previously held the US license, we are excited to work with our new US partner, Galaxy, to strengthen Reebok’s positioning and drive continued growth. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to elevating the brand’s and strengthening its global position.”

Reebok SS25 Campaign Credits: Reebok

Galaxy and Batra Group form a joint venture to lead operations in Europe

Authentic adds that with a “robust and experienced team” at the helm in both the US and Europe, Reebok is poised for “a dynamic and growth-driven future,” as it looks to become a leader in the athletic and lifestyle markets globally.

Eddie Esses, chief executive of Galaxy, said: “I’m thrilled to add Reebok, one of the top athletic brands in the world, to our brand portfolio. As Reebok’s US and global footwear operator, our focus will be to unleash Reebok’s full potential and ensure we design and produce the best athletic shoes for customers worldwide. We look forward to building on Reebok’s great heritage and writing the next exciting chapter of this iconic brand.”

Rajiv Batra, director of Batra Group, added: “We’re excited to partner with Authentic and Galaxy to take Reebok’s operations in Europe and the UK to the next level. Batra’s rich heritage in product development, design, sourcing, and distribution, positions us perfectly to drive Reebok’s growth across the region. Our joint venture, GB Brands Europe Limited, will ensure that Reebok’s apparel and footwear offerings resonate with consumers, creating the perfect blend of innovation and quality.”

With this deal, Reebok joins Galaxy Universal’s portfolio of owned brands, including And1, Avia, Gaiam, Hi-Tec and Magnum. Galaxy is also the licensee of the Shaq, Quiksilver, Billabong, Lands’ End and Justice brands. Reebok also joins Batra’s brand portfolio, which includes Fila, Juicy Couture, Russell Athletic, Hunter Boots, Hi-Tec, Hoodrich, Pony and Sergio Tacchini.