Galeries Lafayette and Motier: New management structure with focus on new generation

Motier, the holding company that owns the Parisian department store chain Galeries Lafayette, is changing its management structure. 97-year-old Ginette Moulin is handing over her role as head of the family holding company to the fourth and fifth generations of the Moulin family.

Philippe Houzé, son-in-law of Ginette Moulin, will be the new chairman of Motier. He has been chairman of Galeries Lafayette since 2005 and must now ensure the development of the family assets. Philippe will be assisted by his sons Nicolas and Guillaume Houzé and his nephew Arthur Lemoine. These three are also great-grandchildren of Théophile Bader, co-founder of Galeries Lafayette. Augustin Belloy will remain general secretary.

Motier owns Galeries Lafayette and La Redoute and has a stake in Carrefour. The change is intended to give more responsibilities to the fifth generation, according to a press release. "This transition is part of the gradual change within the company," the statement said.

Galeries Lafayette is also changing its management structure. Philippe's son Nicolas Houzé will become chairman of the board. This decision was taken by the Supervisory Board, chaired by Patricia Moulin Lemoine. Nicolas will retain his position as general manager and will determine Galeries Lafayette's strategy. He will be assisted by Guillaume Houzé, Arthur Lemoine and Ugo Supino.

The family holding company Motier, founded in 2005, manages Galeries Lafayette, Motier Ventures and Motier Domaines. The latter owns vineyards such as Château Beauregard and Château Petit Village and has interests in various sectors.