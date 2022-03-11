Galeries Lafayette selects new CEO of La Redoute

As part of Galeries Lafayette’s takeover of French retailer La Redoute, the luxury group has selected a new chief executive officer to take the e-commerce company into its next chapter.

It comes as Galeries Lafayette begins to increase its stake in the retailer, from the 51 percent it has held since 2017 to a full 100 percent stake that will come into effect within the next few months.

During its partnership, La Redoute has transformed its business model to capitalise on the duo’s key areas of expertise and benefit the customers.

Philippe Berlan has been appointed as La Redoute’s new CEO, taking over from Nathalie Balla and Eric Courteille, who have been the company’s co-CEOs since 2014. Berlan is currently La Redoute’s deputy managing director and joined the company in 2012.

Selected by Philippe Houzé, the chairman of the Galeries Lafayette group’s executive board, Berlan will continue his efforts in transforming the company.

In a statement, Houzé said on Berlan’s appointment: “His excellent knowledge of the business, which he has actively helped to transform, will be a valuable asset as we seek to maintain the trajectory of this leading French e-commerce company in the years to come, and as we seek to realise La Redoute’s major strategic potential in order to continue providing an excellent service to existing customers and attract new ones.”