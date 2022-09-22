Ganni achieves B Corp certification

Danish fashion brand Ganni has announced it has received B Corp certification, achieving 90.6 points in its application process.

The acknowledgement credits the brand with making steps towards “tangible change” within the fashion industry following an assessment involving 300 questions that covered each aspect of the business.

According to the company, its significant score makes it the highest scoring contemporary fashion brand to receive the certification so far.

It received the most points, 29.1, for its work revolving around the environmental section, with the B Corp organisation highlighting the brand’s efforts in the use of organic and recycled fibres.

It is these materials Ganni utilises throughout the majority of its collections, the brand said in a release, with its choice of responsible materials being a primary focus.

Ganni, however, did add that it had not received any points for its insetting scheme, an alternative to carbon offsetting in which the brand invests directly into its own supply chain through its Fabrics of the Future programme.

It said that it hopes the B Corp framework will become more flexible in the future so that these projects can be included in future assessments.

Ganni joins the likes of Chloé, Veja, Vestiaire Collective, Patagonia and Allbirds in achieving the certification, with the brand hoping to continue setting new goals for itself in the future.

It is aiming to reach 150 B Corp points by 2025 as it looks to roll out its carbon insetting scheme, scale new innovative fabrics and drive circular business models.