Ganni signs offtake agreement with Ambercycle for circular polyester

Danish womenswear brand Ganni A/S has further strengthened its sustainability goals by signing an offtake agreement with Ambercycle, a Los Angeles-based circular textile innovator. The agreement will see Ganni replace 20 percent of its use of virgin polyester and recycled bottle-based polyester with Ambercycle’s regenerated polyester, which is made from discarded textiles. The two companies have been working together since 2021, with Ganni already introducing three items made from Ambercycle’s circular fibre, cycora®, last autumn.

This agreement is a major step in Ganni’s strategy to reduce its carbon footprint by 50 percent by 2027. The brand also aims to source 10 percent of the materials in its collections from ‘Fabrics of the Future’ by 2025. For Ambercycle, the deal is an important recognition of the potential of its circular technologies in the fashion industry.

In Ambercycle’s press release, both companies emphasise the importance of collaboration for a future where fashion has a less polluting effect on the planet. “This collaboration is essential to scaling circular materials and reducing the environmental impact of the fashion industry,” says Nicolaj Reffstrup, founder of Ganni. Shay Sethi, co-founder and CEO of Ambercycle, adds: “Collaboration is key to building a circular future.”