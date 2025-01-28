Gap and Sean Wotherspoon to launch GapVintage programme

US retailer Gap has announced a new programme alongside its global vintage curator, Sean Wotherspoon, intended to place the company’s product archive “directly in the hands of customers around the world”.

Beginning February 4, 2025, in the US, GapVintage will see the release of a series of yearlong vintage drops curated by Wotherspoon, while further featuring a selection of seasonal themed pieces throughout the year.

The first drop will consist of Wotherspoon's “favourite pieces to date” with a collection of recovered Gap pieces dating back from the 80s, 90s and 2000s. These include a 90s striped pocket t-shirt, a 90s classic logo hoodie and an 80s denim jacket hoodie, considered to be a rare find.

On the launch day, an exclusive drop will become available at Gap’s Flatiron store in New York, while in Japan, the collection will be available in select store pop-ups in Shinjuku, Tokyo, on February 1 and Osaka on February 8.

In a release, Wotherspoon said: "I’m excited to see Gap take curated control over the supply of its vintage product and renew this programme in an even bigger way since we pioneered it almost two years ago.

“As the vintage and secondhand market continues to grow and resonate among younger generations, I’m looking forward to bringing GapVintage to the hands of today’s youth around the world."