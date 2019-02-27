Gap announces dividend, share repurchase plan

Gap Inc’s board of directors has approved a new 1 billion dollars share repurchase authorization for the company’s common stock, superseding the existing authorization dated February 25, 2016. The company also announced its intent of maintaining an annual dividend at the current level of 97 cents per share in fiscal year 2019.

Additionally, the board of directors has authorized a first quarter fiscal year 2019 dividend of 2425 cents per share, payable on or after May 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 10, 2019.

Picture:Facebook/Banana Republic