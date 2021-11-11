Gap appoints Lisa Donohue to its board of directors

Gap Inc. has appointed Lisa Donohue to the company’s board of directors. Donohue, the company said, brings 30 years of global consumer, data and digital marketing leadership, including as CEO of two of the world’s leading marketing agencies.

She currently serves on the board of directors of NRG Energy, AcuityAds and Brown Jordan as well as She Runs It, a non-profit organization helping women access marketing, media and tech leadership roles.

“Ms. Donohue is a highly accomplished executive who brings diversity of thought and experience that will further strengthen the board’s depth of talent,” said Bobby Martin, executive chairman, Gap Inc.

The company added that as the former chief executive officer of Publicis Spine, as well as a member of the Publicis Groupe management committee leading the marketing giant’s digital, data, technology and talent capabilities, she fused marketing and enterprise business transformation for clients.

Prior to Publicis Spine, Donohue served as global brand president of Starcom Worldwide, and earlier as CEO of Starcom USA, where she led brand vision, client relationships, product and growth. Under her leadership, Starcom built digital offerings with its data and analytics practice, oversaw more than 10 billion dollars in media billings and ultimately became the most awarded media agency in the country.

“I am inspired to join the board of directors of Gap Inc., an iconic company - and its four powerful, global brands - with deep connections to consumers and a commitment to people, purpose and inclusion,” added Donohue.

“Lisa is a brand-building visionary and proven authority in driving business transformation through customer-centric leadership,” said Sonia Syngal, CEO of Gap Inc.