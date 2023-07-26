Gap appoints Richard Dickson as the company's new CEO

Gap Inc. with a portfolio that includes Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta, has announced the appointment of Richard Dickson as the company's president and chief executive officer, effective August 22, 2023.

"Richard has invaluable expertise in areas critical to the work Gap Inc. is doing to strengthen the company for the long term. And we are thrilled to have his visionary leadership as the company redefines the future potential of Gap Inc. and its renowned American fashion brands," said lead independent director, Mayo A. Shattuck III.

The company said in a statement that Dickson will join Gap Inc. from his most recent role as president and chief operating officer of Mattel, where he was a lead architect in a global corporate transformation that has reinvigorated Mattel's iconic brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price, as well as restored the company to growth and reaffirmed Mattel as an industry thought leader. Richard was appointed to the Gap Inc. board of directors in November of 2022.

"Gap Inc. is a portfolio of iconic brands, known for having defined American style with bold thinking and making quality fashion accessible to millions. But it's the work ahead that excites me most - the chance to work hand-in-hand with the teams to evolve Gap Inc. for a new era," added Dickson.

Prior to Mattel, Dickson was president and CEO of branded businesses for The Jones Group, where he led global design and development, including marketing and merchandising, wholesale, retail, and e-commerce, brought new relevance to dated fashion labels, and acquired and developed new brands. Dickson also co-founded Gloss.com, an online retailer dedicated to high-end cosmetics, and served as an executive at Bloomingdale's.