Gap declares Q2 dividend

Gap’s board of directors has authorized a second quarter dividend of 12 cents per share, payable on or after July 28, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 7, 2021.

Additionally, Gap Inc. announced the resumption of its share repurchase program, which has 800 million dollars of its 1 billion dollars authorization remaining. Subject to market conditions and other considerations, the company currently intends to repurchase up to 200 million dollars of shares under the program in the remainder of fiscal year 2021.