Gap, Houdini and Target partner with Syre on commercial launch of circular polyester

Textile-to-textile recycling firm Syre has established a strategic partnership with Gap Inc., Houdini Sportswear and Target ahead of the commercial launch of its circular polyester product.

All of the companies have agreed, within their own capabilities, to utilise the company’s polyester, furthering both Syre’s mission of reaching a broader audience and the partners’ respective sustainability goals.

While Gap has committed to using 10,000 metric tonnes per year of Syre’s recycled polyester chip, Swedish outdoor brand Houdini has said that over three years it will source 50 percent of its polyester from Syre’s production line.

Meanwhile, as part of its mission for 100 percent of its owned brand products to be “designed for a circular future by 2040”, US retailer Target is partnering with Syre to incorporate recycled polyester into this associated range.

In a release, Syre CEO, Dannis Nobelius, said the company was thrilled to announce partnerships with brands that represented different segments and sizes.

“They are truly front runners, understanding the need to secure the capacity of a scarce resource to be,” Nobelius continued. “As we embark on the next phase of scaling at speed, we’re confident that these collaborations will not only bolster commercial success but also help redefine the industry and drive the urgent shift towards true circularity.”

Launched in March 2024, Syre is still building on its foundations. The company’s first plant, located in North Carolina, US, is expected to be operational by 2026, and will have the capacity to produce up to 10,000 metric tonnes of circular polyester annually.

By securing its new ‘Launch Partners’, the firm said it has come to a pivotal milestone in its journey, and intends to work closely with each brand to ensure seamless integration while aiding in the delivery of their circularity and decarbonisation targets.

According to Syre, its circular polyester holds a quality “on par” with virgin polyester. However, it has the ability to reduce CO2e by up to 85 percent compared to its oil-based counterpart.