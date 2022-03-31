Gap Inc. signs licensing deal with Unlimited Footwear Group

Unlimited Footwear Group (UFG) has announced the signing of a new strategic licensing partnership with Gap Inc. that will see it design, produce and distribute Gap branded footwear.

The agreement spans the entire European Union, the UK, Switzerland and Scandinavia, in a deal brokered by IMG.

Upcoming footwear collections will each aim to mirror Gap’s values of producing responsibly created, well-made styles, with the first UFG-led drop scheduled for spring/summer 2023.

“Partnering with licensees such as UFG gives us the opportunity to amplify our strong, globally relevant brand and extend its reach to customers around the world,” said Adrienne Gernand, managing director of international, global licensing and wholesale at Gap Inc, in a release.

The deal is part of Gap’s ‘partner to amplify’ strategy, established in 2020, which emphasises the group’s commitment to work with high-level companies to deliver on product extensions. Previous partnerships as part of this mission have aided in the launch of Gap Home, which saw homeware introduced to the group’s portfolio.

Gernand continued: “Through these licensing partnerships, we are able to grow our non-apparel categories and establish Gap as a lifestyle brand that delivers style for all stages in our customers’ lives.”

UFG’s The Heritage Footwear Company division will handle Gap Footwear collections, with plans to launch two collections a year at a mid-price level. Products will be distributed through the group’s international retail sales network, wholesale and online platforms.