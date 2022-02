Gap Inc. board of directors has approved plans to increase the company’s annual dividend per share to 60 cents in fiscal year 2022, a 25 percent increase from the company’s current annualized rate of 48 cents.

The company announced that its board of directors has authorized a first quarter fiscal year 2022 dividend of 15 cents per share, payable on or after April 27, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 6, 2022.