Gap introduces conversational AI-driven experiences to online shopping

Gap Inc. is introducing two new technologies to its online shopping experience, each designed to “transform how customers shop” and instill confidence into their e-commerce journey.

One feature, built alongside AI body data platform Bold Metrics, will see Gap embed predictive fit guidance into “AI-driven shopping flows”. With this, customers will receive personalised and conversational size recommendations as they move through their purchase path.

Akin to other retailers, Gap will also be bringing its services to emerging AI-native environments through Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP). Customers will be able to purchase Gap products while using and searching in AI Mode via both Google Search and the Gemini app.

The company said the shift intends to ensure brands “appear accurately and transaction-ready within conversational AI experiences”, while further reducing friction at two critical points in the shopping journey: size selection and purchase completion.

Gap Inc, the parent company of Old Navy, Gap and Banana Republic, revealed the new tech during the ongoing Shoptalk Spring event in Las Vegas, where the company’s chief technology officer, Sven Gerjets, spoke on the latest developments.

In a statement, Gerjets said: “We are not pursuing AI for novelty. These partnerships are about solving real customer problems - helping shoppers feel confident about fit and making it easier to complete a purchase. They also reflect the holistic AI strategy we’ve built to scale intelligence across the enterprise in a disciplined way that drives measurable value over time.”