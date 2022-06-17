Gap invests 1 million dollars in female founded footwear brand Saysh

Gap Inc and Athleta have invested 1 million dollars in Saysh, a footwear branded founded by Olympic medallist Allyson Felix and brother Wes Felix.

Felix reportedly was unable to find the perfect sneaker whilst preparing for the Tokyo Olympics last year, prompting her to set up Saysh, a shoe brand by women, for women, focused on community building.

In a Series A funding round the company secured 8 million dollars in investment. Felix previously collaborated with Athleta when she was contracted as the brand’s first athlete partner in 2019. At the time Felix ended a partnership with Nike, calling out the sporting giant for not being supportive of new mothers in an op-ed in the New York Times.

Saysh will use the investment to focus on its e-commerce, wholesale distribution and community-based retail, reported WWD, in addition to expanding its product categories and launch activity-specific sneaker styles.