Gap names Old Navy chief Sonia Syngal as its new CEO

Gap Inc. has named Sonia Syngal, an accomplished retail leader and CEO of the portfolio’s Old Navy business since 2016, as the company’s next Chief Executive Officer, effective March 23. The company said in a statement that she will also join the Gap Inc. board of directors and as Gap’s new CEO, Syngal’s top priority will be strengthening the performance of the portfolio. The company also announced that board member Bobby Martin will take the role of Executive Chairman, effective March 23.

“To lead the company into its next chapter, we sought a dynamic leader who could bring a deep respect for our customers and make the decisions necessary to deliver value from our portfolio of brands over the long term,” said Bob Fisher, interim Gap Inc. CEO and current Chair of the Gap Inc. board of directors, adding, “Sonia has all of the characteristics and experiences needed to effectively execute against the work ahead.”

Sonia Syngal to lead Gap as its new CEO

Syngal, Gap said, led Old Navy from 7billion dollars to 8 billion dollars in sales in just three years, expanding its North American presence to more than 1,200 stores in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, scaling its ecommerce site to the no. 4 largest apparel site in the U.S. and building competitive omni-channel capabilities. Prior to that, she was executive vice president of global supply chain and product operations, responsible for managing Gap Inc.’s global supply chain and redefining a best-in-class product-to-market model for its portfolio of brands.

“It’s an honor to build on this company’s rich heritage and lead our nearly 130,000 employees in transforming our business and operations to successfully compete in the future,” added Syngal.

Since joining Gap Inc. in 2004, she has served in key leadership and general management roles including managing director for the company’s Europe business, senior vice president for Gap’s international division and international outlet division.

Prior to joining Gap, Syngal had a long career in Fortune 500 product companies, including Sun Microsystems where she led manufacturing operations, logistics and supply chain management, and at Ford Motor Co. where she held roles in product design, quality and manufacturing engineering. She is a member of the Boys & Girls Club of America’s Board of Governors and serves on The Gap Foundation Board of Trustees.

Two new members to join Gap’s board of directors

Martin, the company added, has extensive experience in the retail world, having served as president and CEO of Wal-Mart International, as a former director at Dillard’s Inc., and as a member of the Gap’s board of directors since 2002.

The company also announced election of Elizabeth Smith and Amy Miles to serve on its board, effective April 1, 2020. Elizabeth Smith, the company further said, is the former CEO of Bloomin’ Brands, where she drove efforts to adapt to the changing consumer landscape by redefining convenience for the casual-dining segment. In addition to her work leading the Bloomin’ Brands portfolio, revitalizing the company’s core brands domestically and internationally, she also served in senior positions at Avon Products and with Kraft Foods. She currently serves as a director for Bloomin’ Brands and Hilton Worldwide, and previously served on the boards of Carter’s and Staples.

Amy Miles served as CEO of Regal Entertainment Group beginning in 2009, overseeing one of the world’s largest theatre chains until 2018 when the company was acquired by Cineworld. Miles is also an experienced board member, currently serving on the boards of Norfolk Southern Corporation and ASM Global.

Picture credit:Gap media centre