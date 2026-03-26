Gap plots 50 new stores in China, prepares Hong Kong return

The firm managing Gap’s Chinese operations has said it is planning to open 50 new stores for the brand in mainland China during 2026. Baozun, which acquired Gap China in 2022, said it is hoping to boost the retailer’s growth in the country over the next three years.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Baozun’s chairman and chief executive officer, Vincent Qiu, said that the company breaking even for the first time on a quarterly basis proves its “new model is now working”.

With this boost of confidence in Gap, Qiu said: “In the coming three years, we are ready to accelerate this business and scale it to a bigger size.” The company is also eyeing a return to retail in Hong Kong.

Since Baozun took over the brand’s Chinese operations, Gap has gained momentum in the region, expanding its store count to 164 locations. Additionally, in 2025, sales for the business rose 20 percent, a pace Baozun is hoping to maintain while pushing for 30 percent growth over the coming years.

Gap’s performance in China has instilled a sense of assurance in Qiu, who is now looking to manage more brands in China. Baozun currently oversees footwear label Hunter, and has “a strong pipeline” of potential partners.