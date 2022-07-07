Gap to enter India through Reliance Retail partnership

Indian retail group Reliance Retail Limited has announced a new long-term partnership with Gap Inc. which will see the American brand enter India through a franchise agreement.

As part of the deal, Reliance Retail has become the official retailer for Gap across all channels in the region. The company will bring the brand’s latest fashion offerings to Indian consumers through a mix of stores, multi-brand store settings and digital commerce platforms.

“At Reliance Retail, we pride ourselves in bringing the latest and best to our customers and we are happy to announce the addition of iconic American brand, Gap to our fashion and lifestyle portfolio,” said the group’s CEO, Akhilesh Prasad, in a release.

Prasad continued: “We believe that Reliance and Gap complement each other in their vision to bring industry leading fashion products and retail experiences to their consumers.”

The partnership will leverage Gap’s place as a global fashion brand as well as Reliance’s local manufacturing and “robust” retail networks.

“We look forward to growing the Gap business across key international markets,” said Adrienne Gernand, Gap’s managing director of international, global licensing and wholesale. “Partnering with regional experts, like Reliance Retail in India, allows us to deliver our relevant, purpose-driven brand to customers around the globe, while continuing to diversify our business portfolio through our partner-based model.”