Garnier launches sustainable education campaign with National Geographic

Unveiled at the 2020 Dubai Expo, Garnier’s educational collaboration with National Geographic went live on October 1. A part of its ongoing sustainability campaign ‘Green Beauty’, Garnier aims to empower 250 million people to live greener by 2025. The first episode in the series, titled ‘Can packaging go green?’ has already been released, with later episodes due to be released soon.

The partnership works as a part of Garnier’s ‘Solidarity and Sourcing’ objective, one of the four components that make up its ‘Green Beauty’ campaign. These objectives affirm that by 2025, Garnier aims to only use zero virgin plastic, empower 1,000 communities worldwide, sustainably source all of its plant based renewable ingredients, and have its industrial sites be 100 percent carbon neutral. Garnier’s drive for a reduction in its environmental impact is backed by L’Oreal’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and responsible packaging.

The collaboration itself, the content of which is produced by National Geographic’s Creative Works department, covers sustainability topics related to beauty. The first video in the series interviews National Geographic Explorer Imogen Napper, whose narration reflects on how plastic litter has impacted her favourite beach. Underneath the video, an article expands on Napper’s suggestions for reduction of plastic waste, and discloses the changes that Garnier has made to reduce its plastic footprint.

In a statement, Garnier’s global president Adrien Koskas said the company wishes to “encourage consumers to take green steps” and to make sustainability “truly accessible”. “We’ve done that with the products we create” Koskas says, noting Garnier’s switch to cardboard integrated tubes and refillable products, “we want to go further.”

Displayed on the National Geographic website, the advice given is meant to be practical and easily carried out at home. One suggestion is to ‘refill and reuse’, advocating for customers to buy a ‘bottle for life’ instead of continually throwing away the plastic receptacles. Garnier then promotes its own aluminium bottle, designed for continual refills. All of the advice is linked to the steps that Garnier has taken to reduce their environmental impact, advertising its new products and sustainable beauty choices simultaneously.

“We are proud to work with Garnier and help bring this latest Green Beauty commitment to life”, said Nadine Heggie, vice president of brand partnerships at National Geographic. Imagining the possibilities is “what we do best at National Geographic”.