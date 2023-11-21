Gary Smith to join as CEO of The Lycra Company

The Lycra Company has appointed Gary Smith as the company’s new chief executive officer, effective November 27, 2023.

Smith, the company said in a release, will replace Dean Williams who has served as acting CEO since August. Williams will continue in his role as chief financial officer and assist with the transition.

Smith, the company added, will be responsible for The Lycra Company’s global organisation and will report to the company’s board of directors.

“Gary is a proven CEO with deep brand experience and knowledge of our industry, along with a long history of successfully growing companies and creating shareholder value,” said Craig Rogerson, executive chairman of The Lycra Company.

Smith, who brings over 25 years of experience in the consumer products industry, most recently held the position of CEO at Hatteras Yachts, Inc., a custom motor and sports fishing yacht company.

As CEO of Polartec, Lycra further said, he spearheaded transformation efforts that set the textile company on a path to success. He also previously served as president of the Outdoor Group at The Timberland Company.

“I am excited to join The Lycra Company with its portfolio of world-class brands, pre-eminent market position, and history of innovation,” added Smith.