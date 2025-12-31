Gearing up for expansion: Mikuta CEO on wholesale launch, a growing product range and further growth plans

Berlin-based fashion brand Mikuta is gearing up for expansion. Its first international location in the Dutch capital also houses its own showroom, marking the launch of its wholesale business. Following the opening, we spoke with Mikuta's CEO, Christian Goossens, about further growth plans, product range expansion and key markets.

Mr Goossens, you just opened a new store in Amsterdam. Why did you choose the Dutch market?

Amsterdam has always been one of our favourite cities in Europe. We wanted a location that fits our brand narrative: vibrant, creative, international and compact in the best way. The city is also a major European hub with strong tourism and one of our best-performing markets. Overall, it just felt like the perfect match for the opening of our first international store.

Mikuta's new store in Amsterdam. Credits: Mikuta

Have you already targeted other locations?

We are constantly looking for future locations and are already thinking about the next steps. Major cities like London and Paris are on our radar. The US – particularly New York and Los Angeles – is also very exciting for us because it is now our largest market. However, nothing has been finalised at this point.

Until now, you have only been active in the direct-to-consumer sector. The Amsterdam store also houses a showroom. Is this the launch of the wholesale business?

Yes, absolutely. Amsterdam is centrally located and easily accessible, which makes the city the ideal place for our showroom.

We wanted to create a space that conveys the same atmosphere as our retail stores. We look forward to welcoming existing and future wholesale partners so they can experience Mikuta first-hand, feel and see our core items, and get a sneak peek at upcoming collections.

Can you tell us more about your wholesale strategy?

We are still at the beginning of our wholesale journey. The store and showroom only opened the week before last, but we have big ambitions. We plan to participate in our first trade fairs in Paris and Copenhagen in spring 2026 and are already in talks with some leading department stores. Nothing is ready to be announced yet, but the momentum is right.

Mikuta FW25. Credits: Mikuta

How many points-of-sale do you expect to offer your products at by the end of 2026?

For 2026, the main focus is on laying the foundation. In particular, we need to ensure that the supply chain can support our expanded distribution. Apart from that, we expect to be operating our two flagship stores, potentially three to four pop-up locations in Europe throughout the year, and find around 10 to 15 wholesale partners.

What revenue split are you aiming for between wholesale and direct sales?

At heart, we are a direct-to-consumer brand, and that will remain our core. However, our own flagship stores and a selective wholesale network will play an important role. In the long term, we are aiming for a split of around 70 percent e-commerce, 20 percent wholesale and 10 percent for flagship stores. This is a roadmap that we see developing over the next five to seven years.

Will you also work with online retailers or will you rely entirely on your own webshop?

Potentially with one or two carefully selected platforms. However, we do not plan to be available everywhere. Every collaboration must be meaningful and beneficial for both parties. Our focus is on sustainable, healthy growth, not on broad distribution at any cost.

Which markets are performing particularly well in direct sales?

We started very strong in Central Europe, especially in Germany, France and the Netherlands. However, in the last two years, the US has grown rapidly and is now one of our most important markets, alongside the UK.

Where else do you plan to grow?

We see growth in two dimensions. First, by deepening the connection with our community through physical spaces like our new flagship store in Amsterdam. These stores are not just points of sale, but places to meet, host events and bring the world of Mikuta to life.

Second, we are moving step by step towards becoming a broader lifestyle brand. We have always said that we do not just design clothes, but share a way of life. Expanding into areas such as home, fragrances and other lifestyle categories feels like a natural extension of this vision. Our focus is on growing organically in ways that stay true to our DNA of authenticity, timelessness and effortlessness.

Mikuta's new store in Amsterdam. Credits: Mikuta

How do you expect to close 2025?

We are on track to achieve a net turnover of 25 million euros this year. This is an incredible milestone for us. We have just celebrated our six-year anniversary, which I think shows that we are just getting started. The last few years have been intense, but we are proud of what we have built together with our team.

What else have you planned for 2026?

In 2026, our priority is to further strengthen the core of the brand. This means refining our collection into a focused capsule of timeless pieces that truly represent Mikuta and expanding our lifestyle vision with initial steps into categories like home and fragrance.

At the same time, we want to further develop our physical brand experience through events, community moments and our growing network of retail spaces. Everything we do next year will be guided by what feels authentic to our design language and the world we are building around it.

This interview was conducted in writing.