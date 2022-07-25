Gen Z content creator platform Fanfix acquired by SuperOrdinary

Fanfix, a platform for Gen Z content creators, has been bought by global brand accelerator SuperOrdinary.

The tie up will allow creators to forge and monetize brand partnerships, while brands will gain access to millions of consumers and valuable consumer and creator insights, SuperOrdinary announced.

It added the collaboration “will also lay the groundwork for the development of more creator-led brands and allow Fanfix to expand internationally”.

SuperOrdinary has expanded quickly in recent years, growing from 23 brands in China in 2021 to over 140 brands globally currently, while its employee base increased from 180 to over 600 employees.

The company also expanded this year into the US and Southeast Asia.

Chief executive Julian Reis said in a statement: “We are thrilled to team up with Fanfix and build a multi-brand platform that will streamline relationships between content creators and brands.

“We believe that access to the global creator economy is vital to a brand’s growth in today’s marketplace and are excited to form a mutually beneficial partnership with the fastest-growing monetization platform for Gen Z creators.”