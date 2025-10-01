Genesco forms a global retail group to reach more customers

Genesco, the footwear company with more than 1,250 retail stores in North America, the UK and the Republic of Ireland, alongside a portfolio of owned and licensed lifestyle brands, has formed a global retail group uniting its Journeys, Schuh and Little Burgundy brands.

The new venture will be called Journeys Global Retail Group and will be led by Andy Gray as chief executive, promoted from his role as Journeys president, with Journeys executive vice president and chief merchandising officer Chris Santaella named chief merchandising officer to lead the product strategies and merchant teams.

The current leadership teams at Schuh and Little Burgundy will remain in their roles and report up through this new organisation.

In a statement, Genesco said the move would create “powerful” opportunities across the company’s retail banners to position the business “as the world’s leading style-led, youth footwear retail group,” with a sharp focus on the female consumer.

It believes that Journeys Global Retail Group will boost the company’s global voice and unlock greater growth potential for brand partners, while also elevating its world-class talent.

Mimi E. Vaughn, board chair, president, and chief executive officer at Genesco, said: “Journeys, Schuh and Little Burgundy are the destination retailers for the young, style-led female across their respective markets. We see clear opportunities in every market to grow share by reaching more consumers as we strengthen our brand awareness and elevate our experiences.

“With unified global leadership, we will maximise opportunities, strengthen market positioning with the consumer, and drive even greater growth with our brand partners. Andy and Chris are the right leaders for this new organisation, building on their tremendous success in repositioning Journeys, their extensive experience in athletic and fashion footwear, their expansive brand partner relationships, and strong connection to youth culture.”

Gray joined Journeys as president in January 2024. Previously, he spent more than 20 years at Foot Locker in senior roles that include global president, chief commercial officer and chief merchandising officer. Santaella joined Journeys in February 2024 as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. Before that, he was at Foot Locker for more than three decades, leading global product strategies, in positions ranging from senior vice president and chief merchandising officer responsible for Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker and Champs Sports.