George at Asda welcomes ‘soaring growth’ in fashion sales

Supermarket giant Asda has said that its clothing brand George welcomed “soaring growth” in both online and in-store fashion sales over the latest six-month period.

According to the retailer with reference to a report by Kantar, George at Asda had significantly outperformed the market, with online sales up 13.4 percent over the 24 weeks to March 3, 2024. This reflected a “huge outperformance” in comparison to a 2.1 percent increase in the sector across the wider market.

The brand also outperformed the market in its stores, where fashion sales by value rose 5 percent, compared to 0.7 percent across the market, and volume growth was up 1.1 percent, ahead of a 5.5 percent decline within the sector as a whole.

The reasons for the uptick were cited as the rise of the George Home business, the exclusive Stacey Solomon range and the online division.

Meanwhile, in a release, managing director of George, Liz Evans, stated that the demand was further reflective of the company’s investment into its teams, product and channels, as part of an ongoing brand refresh.

Evans continued: “As we continue to reinvigorate our retail proposition and build customer-centric destinations, our outperformance to the market demonstrates the growth potential George has.

“Early sales indications from our spring collections suggest George will continue to win in womens and menswear whilst maintaining its position as the UK’s third-largest apparel retailer by sales volume.”