Geox and Diadora presidents donate to fight coronavirus

President of Geox, Mario Moretti Polegato and his son, Enrico Moretti Polegato, president of Italian sportswear brand Diadora, have donated one million euros to the Veneto Region in Italy to help manage the health care emergency caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, Mario Moretti Polegato said: “In this historic moment of extreme emergency that Italy and Veneto are experiencing, it is our moral duty to support our doctors and nurses, working every day at the forefront, in the fight against an invisible yet so fearful enemy which makes us all equal, vulnerable, helpless.

“With this donation, we also want to express our closeness and our support to all individuals, and their families, who are suffering and fighting against the virus. We must stand firm and scrupulously respect the restrictions.

“Only in this way, with responsible behaviour, will we be able to defeat this disease and return to our lives soon. We are facing a severe crisis but I am sure that we will rise again, stronger than before.”